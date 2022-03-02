NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of luxury cars are a total loss after a cargo ship, traveling from Germany to the U.S, caught fire and sank.

We’re talking Lamborghinis, VW’s, Porches and Bentleys sinking straight into the Atlantic Ocean. Truly, it’s an awful site and hundreds of millions of dollars were lost.

Reports show the trouble started after the “Felicity Ace’ caught fire in mid-February off the coast of Portugal.

Sadly, even before the ship’s sinking, the luxury vehicles were long gone, due to what operators describe as an extensive blaze.

The fire was tough to extinguish, due to the number of electric vehicles on board with lithium-ion batteries.

In all, around 4,000 vehicles were impacted, all destined for U.S dealerships and buyers, even one’s in Tennessee.

News 2 confirmed Wednesday that a few of the ship’s cars were heading to Porsche of Nashville. Bentley Nashville tells us they were also impacted by the extensive loss.

“If you have ordered a vehicle from Porsche, you can be pretty safe Porsche will remake that vehicle. The only thing we’ve lost and cannot be recovered is time,” Nik Miles, a luxury car expert said.

At the end of the day, all of the cargo is replaceable; lives are not.

Thankfully, with assistance from commercial ships and a helicopter, all 22 crew members were evacuated without injury.

Authorities feared the ship could pollute the ocean as it was carrying 2,200 tons of fuel and 2,200 tons of oil. It can carry more than 18,700 tons of cargo, our partner News Nation reports.

The Portuguese Navy said in a statement that only a few pieces of wreckage and a small patch of oil was visible where the ship went down.

An investigation will begin once what’s left of the vessel is towed to shore.

It’s still unclear what caused the blaze.