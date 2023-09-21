NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The case of a dog shot and killed at Percy Warner Park last week may not be over.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 in a parking lot near a maintenance building and steps at the park on Belle Meade Boulevard.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said a man was getting out of his vehicle when a German Shepherd aggressively approached him while chasing a squirrel. The man reportedly fired his weapon three times, killing the dog.

According to authorities, the owner admitted the dog was on a shock collar but not on a leash. In addition, the shooter told police he is afraid of dogs after his brother was mauled by one as a child.

Officials initially told News 2 the shooter would not be charged, which led to some criticism. Now, the Nashville district attorney’s office is taking a look at the case.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, representatives from the DA’s office were seen touring Percy Warner Park alongside members of the MNPD, surveying the area where the shooting took place. News 2 also spotted someone from the DA’s office asking law enforcement questions.

So far, the only evidence News 2 has from the incident is a 911 call from the man who admitted to shooting the dog, as well as one from a witness who described the dog as sweet.

News 2 has followed up with the MNPD about the investigation, but all officials will say is that the case is still open.