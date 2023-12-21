NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than three months after a dog was shot and killed at Percy Warner Park, the Nashville District Attorney’s Office announced no charges will be filed.

On Sept. 13, the Metro Nashville Police Department said a man was getting out of his vehicle when a German Shepherd approached him aggressively while chasing a squirrel. The man reportedly fired his weapon three times, killing the dog.

However, witnesses claimed the opposite of what the shooter said, telling News 2 the dog was friendly and well-behaved.

According to authorities, the owner admitted the dog was on a shock collar but not on a leash. In addition, the shooter told police he is afraid of dogs after his brother was mauled by one as a child.

Officials initially told News 2 the shooter would not be charged, which led to some criticism. Then, on Sept. 21, representatives from the DA’s office were seen touring Percy Warner Park alongside members of the MNPD, surveying the area where the incident took place.

Community members even set up a memorial for the dog near the steps at the park on Belle Meade Boulevard. The display included tennis balls, stuffed animals, handwritten notes, and sticks.

Tennessee’s Republican legislature voted in 2015 to block local gun bans in public parks. The law allows anyone with a permit to carry their handgun in a park, but the exception doesn’t apply if there are school-related functions taking place in the vicinity.

The Metro Nashville government also passed a bill back in May to amend its animal ordinance, which included tightening and clarifying provisions regarding animals running at large. For example, language was updated to specify that owners must have “physical control” of animals when off their property, eliminating concerns over previous language in the ordinance that allowed owners leeway to have their animals off leash if they were under “voice control.”