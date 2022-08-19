NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville crews have recovered the body of a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
The Stones River Greenway will be reopening as Nashville Fire and Nashville Emergency Operations are finishing up at the scene.
He was last seen entering the water while preparing to fish with his father. He did not resurface.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.