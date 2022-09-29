NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials say no one is hurt following a two-alarm fire in South Nashville.

It happened at a condominium in the 400 block of Elysian Fields Road Thursday night.

Within an hour of the original call, crews were down to putting out hotspots at the complex.

There is no word yet on the cause of the blaze or how much damage was caused.