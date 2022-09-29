NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials say no one is hurt following a two-alarm fire in South Nashville.
It happened at a condominium in the 400 block of Elysian Fields Road Thursday night.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Within an hour of the original call, crews were down to putting out hotspots at the complex.
There is no word yet on the cause of the blaze or how much damage was caused.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.