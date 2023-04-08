NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders from Nashville were called out on Saturday to recover a body from the Cumberland River.
The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 that crews launched their boats from Cleece’s Ferry Boat Ramp, but did not specify where the body was discovered.
No additional information has been released about the recovery operation or the identity of the body pulled from the water.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.