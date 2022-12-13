NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect in a high-profile burglary case has been arrested following a crash in Nashville.

Former State Speaker of the House Beth Harwell told News 2 Tuesday afternoon that the suspect accused of burglarizing her Belle Meade home has been taken into custody.

The arrest came after the car believed to have been used in the burglary, which was stolen, was spotted by its owner on Old Hickory Boulevard.

A Metro helicopter was already in the air and proceeded to follow the Ford Bronco through multiple counties before it crashed into two other vehicles near the Nashville Zoo on Nolensville Pike.

A male and a female were taken to the hospital from the scene and will be booked into jail after being treated for injuries.

There is no word on the extent of anyone’s injuries in connection with the crash.

Police have not said what charges the two face, but Harwell originally described the burglary suspect as a man.

On Nov. 10, Harwell was returning from a Tennessee Valley Authority board meeting and noticed the Ford Bronco in her driveway. Then, she saw a man exit her house and get into the car.

She says she made eye contact with him after following his vehicle from her home and pulling up beside him on the road.

The Bronco the suspect used to drive to Harwell’s home had been stolen out of Antioch earlier that morning.

The thief stole a pearl necklace worth $3,000, according to the police report, and two of Harwell’s great-grandfather’s watches.

There is no word on if those items have been recovered following Tuesday’s arrests.