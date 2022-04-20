NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As COVID-19 cases continue to stay in check across the region, one COVID-19 testing center in Nashville is calling it quits.

The COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination Center on 28th Avenue North will cease operations on April 29. The site originally began operations in September, headed by Meharry Medical College.

Total tests at the site have continued to decline since the start of the year. In combination with the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike, the sites were administering a total of 600 COVID tests per day and about 50 vaccinations a day in late January. This month, those numbers dropped to about 100 tests per day and about 10 vaccinations.

The Kmart site will continue operations for the near future, despite the closure of the 28th Avenue North site. It will remain open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Officials say staff at the 28th Avenue North location worked a total of 35,700 man-hours, providing more than 39,700 COVID tests and 11,280 COVID-19 vaccinations since September.

For more information about COVID testing sites across Nashville, CLICK HERE.