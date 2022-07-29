NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s all about being at the right place at the right time.

That’s the story of one 11-year-old boy who will now get to go on a trip to play soccer in Portugal after he was surprised with a $1,100 tip.

“We’ve all grown up doing lemonade sales. That’s what makes this so special,” Austin Burke said.

Eleven-year-old Niko was selling lemonade in 12 South, raising money so he could play soccer with his team in Portugal.

“But it’s a lot of money and my dad wanted me to pay at least half of it,” Niko says in a TikTok.

The video shows Lexy Burke saying, “We are going to give you this, keep the change. It’s $1,100, and it’s raised from tons of people around Nashville and around the country.”

“Niko was our 170th tip and we’ve tipped anyone anywhere from $500 to $50,000,” Lexy told News 2.

The Burkes said it all started in 2020 when the pandemic shut down the hospitality industry.

“Lexy and I both started out in the restaurant industry. We were both servers and bartenders, so we know the impact a tip has on the community,” Austin Burke said.

With the help of their followers and Venmo donations, big or small, they were able to offer up a tip far beyond 20%.

“It’s just a constant reminder of how many good people there are. They don’t know us, they don’t know Niko, but they want to spend their hard-earned money just to make someone else’s day that’s incredible,” Lexy said.

Lexy and Austin told News 2 that Niko’s trip to Portugal is 100% paid for because beyond the tip, they created a GoFundMe page for him.

They told News 2 that Niko received way more than he needed and plans to donate it to his elementary school to help with their soccer program.