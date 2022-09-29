NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman said her life flashed before her eyes after she was hit by a street racer last week.

Linda Smith and her husband were driving back from a day trip to Indiana. They were nearly home when she saw a street racer go by. Moments later, she said her car was hit.

“I heard the sound of the metal hitting our car, and then we immediately started spinning clockwise,” Linda Smith said.

She said the driver then took off on Briley Parkway.

“I’m still emotional, it’s hard to go through something like that and not be emotional,” Smith said.

It was back in 2017, when a 78-year-old man was killed by a speeding driver on Harding Place.

Metro police arrested a teenager for vehicular homicide after he was accused of hitting Victor Coode, who was turning into his driveway just a few blocks away from Linda’s house.

“We live near Harding Place, and we hear racing at night and we avoid going on it ever since Victor was killed,” Smith said.

She said in order to avoid more tragedies, authorities need to crackdown on street racers throughout Nashville.

“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that God interviewed because we felt out of control, but he was in control,” Smith said.

Smith told News 2 she hit her head in the accident and spent the entire next day in the emergency room. She is recovering at home with a concussion. Thankfully, her husband is also okay.

At this time, Metro police said no suspect has been identified.