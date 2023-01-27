NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday evening, you can watch as a Nashville man spins the wheel and tries to win big bucks right here on News 2!

Brandon O’Brien submitted a short audition video for “Wheel of Fortune” in March 2021. Then, in August 2021, he was asked to participate in a Zoom game against some of the other contestants, which led to him being chosen as a contestant on the show.

After spending more than a year watching old episodes and preparing for the competition, he finally received the call in November 2022 saying it was time for him to come to Los Angeles and appear on “Wheel of Fortune”. However, there was a problem.

“I was asked to be on the show one other time, earlier in the month, and I couldn’t make it because we had a family vacation, and I absolutely lost my mind because I thought, who cancels ‘Wheel of Fortune’? And I guess I do,” O’Brien recalled.

Fortunately, O’Brien got to take the vacation and still compete on “Wheel of Fortune”. The producers gave him another date, and he made the trip out to Los Angeles later that month.

News 2 asked O’Brien if he was nervous once the game began, but he said he wasn’t.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“It was so exciting and just everybody there made it really comfortable for everyone, so you don’t really recognize the cameras or anything,” O’Brien said. “By the time the show starts, you’ve had enough practice on the wheel, so you’re not nervous about that, you’ve had practice on the puzzle, so you’re not nervous about that, and then the show just kind of eases in and it starts and then you’re off and running.”

The Nashville resident also encouraged anyone who has ever wanted to be on the game show to take advantage of the online audition process.

You can watch O’Brien go for the big win on “Wheel of Fortune” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 after “News 2 at 6”.