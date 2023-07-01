NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bishop Marcus Campbell, a Nashville pastor known for making a positive impact in the community, has passed away, according to a statement made by his family.

Campbell was the senior pastor of The Church at Mt. Carmel, located in the 1000 block of Monroe Street in North Nashville.

The following statement was posted on Facebook on Saturday, July 1, tagging Campbell and credited to his family:

Dear Family, Friends, & the City of Nashville, It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Bishop Marcus Campbell early this morning, he peacefully departed from this world to join the eternal kingdom of God. The loss of such a remarkable spiritual leader is felt deeply by his family, church, friends, and community. Bishop Campbell dedicated his life to serving the Lord and guiding the faithful on their spiritual journeys. His unwavering faith, profound wisdom, and compassionate nature made him a pillar of strength and inspiration for countless individuals. He tirelessly preached the teachings of Christ, spreading love, compassion, and understanding among us. During his tenure as Bishop Campbell left an indelible mark on Mt. Carmel of North Nashville, Second Baptist Church of Ashland City, and the community of Nashville, fostering a sense of unity and nurturing the spiritual growth of those he reached. He touched the lives of many through his sermons, pastoral care, and community outreach initiatives(G.A.N.G.). His leadership and dedication have made a lasting impact on our community and will continue to guide us in the future. In this time of mourning, let us remember Bishop Marcus Campbell’s extraordinary contributions and the enduring legacy he leaves behind. May his soul find eternal rest in the embrace of our Heavenly Father, and may his teachings continue to guide and inspire us. Please keep his family in prayer during this time of mourning. May they find solace and strength in the memories of his love and devotion to God and the Church. At this time they ask for your prayers and privacy. With a rejoicing spirit, The family of Bishop Marcus Campbell

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Not only did Campbell make a positive impact on the church, but he also branched out into the community to help those in need.

During his tenure, Campbell led the G.A.N.G. initiative, which stood for “Gentleman and not Gangsters.” In an interview with News 2 in 2022, Campbell said the program served as another option for high-risk teens with gang ties, in hopes of showing them a different life.

Several city and church leaders in the Nashville area offered their condolences and shared their memories of the bishop:

This is such a sad day in Nashville & Davidson County in the passing of my friend Bishop Campbell. Bishop Campbell was a giant of a community leader who’s worked tirelessly with our youth through his summer youth programs and his unique program, Gangs for Gentleman, where youth learned de-escalation of conflicts. My prayers goes out to Bishop Campbell’s family and his Mt Carmel church family. Without a doubt, this is a community giant who will be missed. We must continue the great of works of Bishop Campbell. Vivian Wilhoite, Davidson County assessor of property and Nashville mayoral candidate

Bishop Marcus Campbell has been a true blessing to Nashville. His work mentoring former gang members and his many programs assisting young people have made a tremendous impact on Nashville. We should all seek to emulate his commitment to serving others. District Attorney General Glenn Funk

Condolences to the family of Bishop Marcus Campbell, his wife and Mt Carmel Church.. Bishop is with the Lord. Rev. Enoch Fuzz of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition, numerous community members have posted on Campbell’s Facebook page, mourning his loss and thanking him for his impact on their lives.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. No other information was immediately released.