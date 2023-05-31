NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you didn’t get your fill of comics and nerdy things last weekend, you’re in luck, because the second annual Nashville Comicon will be happening this weekend.

Emceed by actor, voice actor and producer Jason Marsden—who is best known as the voice of Max Goof in “A Goofy Movie,” the voice of Binx the cat in “Hocus Pocus” and, of course, as Jason Marsden in “Boy Meets World—Nashville Comicon takes place Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

In addition to Marsden and other voice actors, actors and artists, Nashville Comicon will also feature a special appearance by Chuck Norris.

“For me, it’s just like throwing a giant party in Nashville,” Marsden told News 2 this week.

The second year of Nashville Comicon will be even bigger than its inaugural year, Marsden said, as the Fairgrounds have given the Con another wing to use for vendor booths, celebrity panels and more.

“We have twice the amount of space this time,” he said. “We’ve also leveled up on the guests. We have food trucks this time, and I’m personally proud that our boss, Mike Federali with Incredible Conventions, lets me curate some music.”

Because the Con is being held in Music City, Marsden said adding some live music to the lineup was a no-brainer. Musical guests will be Ping Rose, Anthony Billups, Daniel Bissel, and recent American Idol contestant Oliver Steele.

“It’s a little Nashville music flavor,” he said of the musical lineup.

As with any Con, Marsden said attendees can look forward to toys, comic books, plenty of costumes and cosplay, meeting some of their favorite celebrities, including Norris and Marsden, as well as Will Friedle, Grey Delisle, Steve Downes and the original Eddie Munster, Butch Patrick. Another big get is the voice of Goofy, Bill Farmer.

“We have things for all ages,” Marsden said. “You can take pictures with things, you can run around like crazy. It’s like a giant toy store.”

Nashville is a great city for events like Nashville Comicon, Marsden added, saying that while the city is synonymous with music, there was also a deep “nerd culture” here and “people seem to dig it.”

“People have a need for it,” he said, and he’s happy to partner with Incredible Conventions to continue to bring the fun to Nashville as long as the community will have them.

Being in its second year, the Con is also branching out a bit, Marsden said, with unofficial gatherings before and after the Con. Friday night, there’s an unofficial pre-party at Mother’s Ruin in Germantown. There, Marsden will bring out the musical guests for Nashville Comicon to give people a little preview of what they can expect at the Con itself. Then Saturday night, the Nashville Nerdlesque and Variety Hour takes to the stage at Corsair Distillery downtown.

The variety hour will also feature stand-up from some special performers like Bill Farmer.

Both evening events are unofficial and not part of the Comicon passes, but are still available for those looking to extend their Comicon fun through the weekend.

Weekend passes for the official Con are still available for those looking to go, and can be purchased online HERE.

It begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and runs until 6 p.m. Sunday hours are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. VIP pass holders get special early entry at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

For more information on all the guests coming to Nashville for Comicon, visit the Nashville Comicon website HERE.