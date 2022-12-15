NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC will update its flu map Friday. Tennessee has remained as one of the hardest-hit states for weeks.

A Nashville clinic says they are also starting to see more COVID-19 cases.

“We have seen an uptick in all cases of viruses,” said Cathy Spencer, family nurse practitioner with Connectus Health.

Amid Flu, RSV and COVID-19 outbreaks, Spencer says that they are up against far more flu cases than last winter.

“We have seen a 43% at our clinic of positivity for the flu. Out of 100 people that we test, 43 tested positive,” said Spencer. “This has just been a sicker season than we’ve seen normally.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

And with patients flooding the hospitals and urgent cares, prescription shortages have added challenges for those who really need medicine like Tamiflu.

“If they have more comorbidities, or if they smoke, then that’s a better person to be able to give the medication to, especially considering a shortage. And if they are young, and healthy with no comorbidities, we just kinda say, ‘take your rest at home. Enjoy your couple days off in bed. Get somebody to make soup for you.'”

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, the clock’s ticking. Doctors say that it takes 14 days before it’s fully effective, and Christmas is only 10 days away. Still, Spencer says, get the shot.

“I would say still get it. Still say get it. Get those shots in you. And get as much protection as you can as soon as you can,” said Spencer. “I think that the flu vaccine just like other vaccines fights off the infection if you encounter it.”