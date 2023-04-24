NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With a Special Session on the horizon, continued calls for gun reform have a second chance. Monday was not the first time clergy members stepped out in an effort to make a change.

“I hate to say it, but the first thing I thought of when I saw everything happening at Covenant, I thought ‘again,'” said Reverend Brandon Baxter with the East End United Methodist Church. “[It] was sort of an acceptance that this was going to hit Nashville sooner or later because we continue to have event after event and we don’t make any significant changes as to what we are doing around our law.”

Monday afternoon, clergy stood outside the Tennessee Capitol to push for change.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

For nearly four weeks following the shooting, lawmakers heard and saw the calls for action.

“We have watched the number of deaths due to gun violence rise dramatically, but unfortunately our words were not heeded and nothing has been done by our super-majority legislature to enact policy that the majority of Tennesseans truly want and are crying out for,” said Reverend Rick Roberts of St. John’s Luthern Church in Nashville.

Hours after the legislative session ended, clergy members explained this won’t be the last time lawmakers will hear from them when it comes to gun reform, hoping by Gov. Bill Lee calling for a Special Session, change will happen.

“I know that sometimes people feel like pastors should not talk about political matters, and I certainly do not believe pastors should be partisan,” explained Rev. Baxter. “As pastors, if we don’t talk about how our faith impacts the real world, then I don’t think we’re doing our job.”