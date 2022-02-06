NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and Tennessee Highway Patrol were called to investigate at a Nashville church after a suspicious package was found in the parking lot Sunday morning.

Officials said a suspicious package was left at Forest Hills Baptist Church on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Pastor Jay Hardwick stated in a Facebook Live addressed to the congregation that the church’s security team noticed a suspicious package in the back parking lot before worship service began.

The church’s security team notified Metro police and authorities advised them to evacuate the church in an abundance of caution while they assessed the scene.

On a Facebook Live, Pastor Hardwick commended the church staff for their composure and actions amid the evacuation.

“Our deacons, staff, many of our Sunday school teachers, and other leaders just jumped in and helped people get their preschoolers to get to their cars and get out of the building,” said Pastor Hardwick, “Our security team did a great job clearing the parking lot.”

Investigation revealed that the contents inside the package posed no security threat to the church and all items were confiscated by officers on the scene.

In a tweet, the church announced that all services planned for today will be canceled.

However, the church is now holding a combined evening worship service at 4 p.m. at the ELEVATE Worship Center.

The service can be found live-streamed here.