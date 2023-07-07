NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has reportedly taken one person into custody after responding to an “aggressor call” at Belmont United Methodist Church.

In a tweet sent out at 12:21 p.m. on Friday, July 7, police said a man jumped a fence and entered the building, which houses a daycare for more than 50 kids.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reportedly took one person into custody after responding to an “aggressor call” at Belmont United Methodist Church on Friday. (Photo: WKRN)

Authorities said the man was found on the third floor of the church and arrested only about 19 minutes after they received the call. No injuries were reported.

Several police cars were still lined down 21st Avenue South hours later. A reunification site has been set up for parents at a post office at 2006 Acklen Avenue.