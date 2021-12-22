NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s looking like Nashville is in store for a very mild Christmas this year. Music City is expected to see temperatures topping out around 70 degrees on Saturday.

If Nashville hits 70 degrees, that will make this Christmas the 3rd warmest since 1940. Three of the current top 5 have come in the last six years.

5 Warmest

#1: 2016 – 76 degrees

#2: 1982 – 72 degrees

#3: 2015 – 69 degrees

#3: 2019 – 69 degrees

#5: 1964 – 68 degrees

If Nashville does hit 70 on Saturday it would also be a 43-degree difference from Christmas 2020. Last year’s high of 27 degrees is currently Nashville’s 3rd coldest Christmas.

5 Coldest

#1: 1983 – 15 degrees

#2: 1985 – 19 degrees

#3: 2020 – 27 degrees

#4: 1980 – 27 degrees

#5: 2000 – 30 degrees

Those dreaming of a White Christmas this year will be disappointed, but Music City has seen snow on December 25 before! Nashville has seen “measurable” snow 12 times on Christmas day since 1940 with a record 2.4″ in 1969.

(WKRN Graphic)

Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas Day.