NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville teen’s Instagram post from their senior prom has gotten tens of thousands of likes and shares on Instagram.

Nashville Christian School senior B Hayes said they weren’t allowed to wear a suit to their senior prom.

(Image provided by Marcie Allen Van Mol via Instagram bdh014)

In the post, B stood in a black suit with a sign that said “They wouldn’t let me in because I’m in a suit.”

In the post, B wrote, “I should not have to conform to femininity to attend my senior prom. I will not compromise who I am to fit in a box. Who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman?”

In a statement to News 2, the private school said, “Nashville Christian School has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines when they enroll. The school’s expectations regarding appropriate prom attire were communicated to this student and the student’s family in advance of the prom.”

B said they are overwhelmed with the love and support they are getting since posting about their prom experience.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $20,000 for “the ultimate prom for B & 25 of their closest friends!” Hayes’ post caught the eye of Nashville business owners who are looking to help them have their own prom, according to GoFundMe.

The prom will be held at AB in Hillsboro Village and feature a private performance by RCA recording artist Tone Stith. All additional funds donated with be split between the Oasis Center and Inclusion TN.