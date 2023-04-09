NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — April 15th will be a day to not only celebrate springtime, but also learn more about Japanese culture.

The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival will be returning to Music City that day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The festivities will kick off with the Cherry Blossom walk at Public Square Park outside the Historic Metro Courthouse.

Organizers say the free festival is family friendly with live music, dancing, and a Cosplay contest, which will all happen on the Main Stage. Meanwhile, on the Union Street Stage martial arts demonstrations and J-pop dancers are scheduled to perform.

Also, for entertainment, the Kent Family Magic Circus will be located in the center of the Square.

There will also be ample opportunity for festival goers to enjoy a “Taste of Japan,” with several food vendors with special festival menus on hand.

There will also be shopping and a lecture series on Japanese culture.

For more information about the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival, click on this link.