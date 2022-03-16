NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are more than 100 charter schools in Tennessee with Governor Bill Lee hoping more are on the way. We’re taking a closer look at a charter school already established in Nashville.

KIPP Academy Nashville opened back in 2005 and now has three thousand students enrolled across Davidson County.

“I appreciate being given an option,” said Tomika Marks who has her children enrolled at KIPP in 8th grade and 11th grade. “I appreciate getting the opportunity to say ‘do I want my kids to go here.”

They were initially enrolled in traditional public schools but Marks says she made the decision to switch to charter after her son continued coming home without homework. That’s when she felt there needed to be a change because for her as a first-generation college graduate the education of her children was a top priority. When she toured KIPP academy and saw the focus on students being prepared for college it was one factor in her decision.

“For me, I can’t totally fund a private school but if I can get that private school experience here in a charter school, let me jump at it,” Marks said.

The state defines charter schools as schools that are publically funded but operated by independent, non-profit governing bodies.

We talked with principal Kayla Miller who says one misconception about KIPP is that there are academic requirements to be a student at their schools. But the only requirement is that students live in Davidson County and then they are selected based on a lottery system.

“The number one thing that I would want families or our communities to know about charter schools is that we truly care about students and our work in which we’re trying to do is very much so student-driven,” Miller said. “We want students to be able to choose their path, whether it’s a career, whether it’s college.”

KIPP Nashville serves kindergarten through 12th grade through a network of schools and programs, according to its website. Fifth-grade math teacher Misty Caldwell started her career in a traditional public school before moving to KIPP back in 2005 when the charter school started.

“It’s not about one person, and me, it’s the collective ‘we’,” Caldwell said. “What we can do by working together to really impact families and communities but also, like, the trajectory of education, proving what’s possible for students who live in East Nashville and live in North Nashville who may have the lower bar set for them but we’ve seen it happen, we’ve seen them be able to work hard, push through.”

“I enjoy the structure here at the charter school because they get more out of their day,” Marks said. “The teachers aren’t so much redirecting kids on other things. Everybody is on one accord. Everybody is learning and everybody has a plan and that’s to go to college and he realized that the day that he walked in.”

She says when her son initially started attending a charter school it was difficult because she felt their standards were higher.

“I was getting A’s at first and when I changed to a charter school it was very hard. I was getting low grades on most of my stuff. It was confusing,” Peyton Marks said. “I feel like it was the best decision for me because now I’m ready for college. Now I’m ready to do bigger things with my life and have better opportunities.”