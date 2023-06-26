NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Learning you have cancer is hard enough, but now patients have to deal with the reality of a chemotherapy drug shortage.

It’s impacting more than 90% of all cancer centers, nationwide.

In Tennessee, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 36,000 cancer cases were reported in the state.

“Standing strong so you don’t fight alone,” is a quote Tamika Marshall read from her shirt. However, it’s, more than just a quote for her.

“I was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2015,” explained Marshall.

Marshall received the diagnosis on Sept. 25, 2015. Thinking back to that moment, she said, “That was very, very scary. Immediately when you think about cancer, you think about death.”

It was a moment of confusion, but also determination to not feel defeated.

Less than a month after the diagnosis and a total hysterectomy, she was cancer free. Marshall noted catching cancer early and being able to have surgery without radiation and chemotherapy.

She credits the early detection to one of her best friends’ mother. After hearing a close friend of hers was dealing with incurable cancer, she went to get screened just in case.

Now, being a survivor has been the inspiration behind her non-profit, “Lady T’s Hope Brigade”, which provides support to those struggling with cancer.

“I wanted to do more to help for God sparing my life, so I started Lady T’s Hope Brigade to be able to give back to those cancer patients (that are) still in the battle fighting,” Marshall said.

The reason for the shortage is linked to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closing a major producer in India for several violations.

“These drug shortages, although hitting the news in the past year, have been threatened in the cancer community for over a decade. We’ve been working hard to make sure we have a supply,” said Dr. Jyoti Patel, a thoracic oncologist with Northwestern Medicine.

A survey conducted by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) found that over 90% of cancer centers are experiencing a carboplatin shortage, the sister drug that replaces the already in short supply cisplatin.

Carboplatin is primarily used to treat the following types of cancer:

Carcinoma

Cervical Cancer

Endometrial Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Thymoma or Thymic Carcinoma

“The shortages have been exacerbated after the pandemic. I think a lot of manufacturers have changed to more expensive drugs where they can make more profits,” Patel explained.

In a statement from TriStar Centennial Medical Center about the shortage, the hospital stated:

“Our patients continue to receive care following evidence-based treatment guidelines. We are following the situation closely and working with a multi-disciplinary team to monitor current and future supplies of these medications.”