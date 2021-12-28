NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the omicron variant causes COVID-19 cases to spike, many local businesses are closing out of caution, shortening hours, or working with smaller staff numbers.
Some will re-open for New Year’s Eve, while others are canceling New Year’s events.
- Anzie Blue
- Closed for the week. Will re-open January 7th at 8am.
- You can get cheese & charcuterie for pick-up on December 30. Order online at anzieblue.com.
- The Basement East
- Shows for The Emo Band are cancelled.
- Bearded Iris Brewing
- Both taprooms closed through 12/29.
- Diskin Cider
- The tasting room is closed from 12/30 – 1/2 to give their staff time to get tested after holiday travel and any potential exposure.
- EXIT/IN
- The Protomen NYE show is rescheduled to April 9th.
- The Left Can Dance on 12/30 is canceled.
- All tickets purchased for NYE will be honored in April. You can request a refund for 12/31 by point of purchase if needed until January 6th. All tickets for 12/30 will be refunded at point of purchase.
- Souther Grist Brewing Company
- Both taprooms are closed through 12/29.
- Check for updates on the schedule on Wednesday, Dec 29th.
- Two Ten Jack
- Closed for the night of 12/28.
- Vandyke Bed and Beverage
- Oysters & Champagne New Year’s Eve Pre-game (Dec 31 from 7-9pm) is canceled.