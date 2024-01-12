NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In light of the recent rideshare attack, a new business is helping more women feel safe in Nashville.

“Last time you guys saw me on the news, I was a small Nissan, and now I’m a big Honda pilot,” said Heather Lehrman, founder of Nash Pink Ride.

Since Lehrman launched her business, Nash Pink Ride, she’s been in high demand. So much so that she upgraded her vehicle.

“Every woman that gets in, every female has a story,” Lehrman said.

It’s terrifying stories, such as the most recent attack. According to Metro police, two women requested a woman driver to pick them up in downtown Nashville, but instead, a man showed up allegedly robbing them at gunpoint.

“The unfortunate incident that happened the other day, it breaks my heart. I want women to feel safe, I want to feel safe getting into a car,” Lehrman said.

However, Lehrman wants to make clear that Nash Pink Ride is not a rideshare. “I’m not pink Uber. I am reservation-based.”

And when it comes to her brand it’s important to stick out.

“Everything has to be pink and glittery…When people are looking for that car at night, they are like ‘thank god we spotted you a mile away,’” Lehrman said.

She said it’s feedback like this, that makes her feel like she’s making a difference in Music City. “They are like thank you so much for starting this and we needed this so badly. It warms my heart, it makes me feel so good.”

Lehrman told News 2 that she is hoping to expand her business and get more women drivers and cars by the spring.

If you’d like to make a reservation click here.