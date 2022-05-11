NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Who’s in the mood for an expensive beer?

In the present day, it appears as if craft breweries are on every corner. In fact, the number of U.S. microbreweries, taprooms and brewpubs has skyrocketed over the past decade, from approximately 2,000 in 2010 to over 9,000 in 2021, according to a report from the Brewers Association.

Although production dipped slightly during the pandemic, most breweries are on track to keep the beer flowing to pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts at Yelp have sorted through thousands of user-generated reviews to determine which breweries are best-rated in your neck of the woods. The analysts took the taste of each brewery’s beer as well as the ambiance or service at each brewery’s taproom if they do serve beer on the premises.

With that being said, the best brewery based on Yelp reviews in Tennessee is…

Nashville’s own Southern Grist Brewing Company!

Southern Grist Brewing opened its doors in February 2016 and is known for their “out of the box flavors and styles of craft beer.” The primary focus is creating unique beers with the highest quality.

The masterminds behind the brewery are founders Kevin Antoon, Jamie Lee and Jared Welch. The three of them met in the corporate world and spent their weekends homebrewing. Those weekends quickly evolved when they took off their business attire and decided to go all in, opening a 430 square foot brewery in East Nashville, which became the original Southern Grist Brewing Company location. That brewery was originally staffed by the three founders and their wives.

On Southern Grist’s two-year anniversary, they opened their second taproom and 9,900 square foot production facility in The Nations.

Today, the brewery staffs over 20 employees and has over 600 unique beers in its portfolio.

Southern Grist calls their beer small-batch and experimental, and because of this it’s usually not around for very long. The brewery has beers it makes again and again, but there is no flagship.

The brewery is also always experimenting with new beers and as a result, the ingredients found in a lot of their beers isn’t what you’d typically expect.

From sour ales brewed with fruit purees, to milk stouts brewed with hundreds of pounds of your favorite candy bars, there’s a beer for everyone at Southern Grist.

Their East Nashville location is on Douglas Avenue while their location in The Nations can be found on Centennial Boulevard.

So the next time you’re craving a craft beer or planning a brewery tour, why not stop at Tennessee’s best?