NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two East Nashville bookstore owners are taking action after a Tennessee school board banned a Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Holocaust from its curriculum, citing inappropriate language and graphic illustrations.

In response, there’s now an effort to get the book “Maus” back into the hands of students. It’s a trend that is growing nationwide.

Shortly after news broke that the McMinn County School board would be banning the graphic novel, Maus became number one on Amazon’s “Best Seller” list, selling out nearly everywhere, including at one East Nashville bookstore where the owner feels this part of history needs to be shared.

The owner of “Fairytales Bookstore,” John Derr, is speaking up about one of history’s most unspeakable crimes through Art Spiegelman’s autobiographical novel.

Maus recounts the chilling experiences of the author’s father during the Holocaust, with Jews drawn as wide-eyed mice and Nazis as menacing cats.

Now, it’s on backorder.

“It’s ironic when books are banned it generates a huge explosion in sales,” Derr said. “I’m not sure I’ve seen one explode like this though.”

Sales are soaring after the McMinn County School Board’s decision to ban Maus from being used to teach the Holocaust due to “objectionable content.”

Nashville bookstores jumped into action with the help of reader donations.

“We had a huge outpouring of inquiries from our customers so we kind of just put our heads together and came up with the idea of doing a book drive,” Derr said.

Fairytales Bookstore is now partnering with school librarians and teachers to give free copies of Maus to local students.

They are not alone.

East Nashville’s “The Bookshop” is also stepping up with plans to donate 10% of its retail sales on Feb. 13 to the “Freedom To Read Foundation” in an effort to get the book into the hands of students who need it.

“I think people have really supported this effort,” Derr said. “I think people share our belief that it’s important for kids to have access to books.”

You can purchase a copy of Maus for donation from Fairytales Bookstore and take 30% off with the code “DONATE.” Please note that using this code means they will directly donate the Maus book(s) you purchased; you will need to make a separate purchase without the code for any personal copies.