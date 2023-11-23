NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It takes just a few clicks to buy that perfect Christmas present, but only one click to lose out on a lot of money through a holiday shopping scam.

“This time of year we’re all shopping online, so you’re going to see the majority of scams through social media, through texting, or through email,” Robyn Householder, Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee President and CEO said.

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee broke down some of the most common holiday scams with News 2.

Pop-up advertisements on social media are popular this time of year. They can appear to be from a charity soliciting donations or an ad for that sought-after item on your Christmas list. It may seem legitimate, but Householder said scammers often duplicate websites to steal your money and personal information.

“With AI, scammers are aware of what it is you’re looking for, so they can often target you with fake information about an item where the price is so much better or that they’re guaranteeing some other element that you’re not getting if you purchase from a legitimate retailer,” Householder said. “It’s very easy to scan their logo or use information from their legitimate marketing to try to draw you in.”

Householder recommends never buying an item through a social media advertisement. Instead, go directly to the source’s website to make the purchase.

While scams involving puppies occur all year long, they become more common during the holidays. Householder told News 2 scammers will use stock photos of dogs and list them at unrealistic prices. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“Who doesn’t want a sweet new puppy under the tree for their kids this time of year? If you do any research about a particular breed, chances are you’re going to fall into some websites that are just strictly completely made up,” Householder said. “That puppy doesn’t really exist.”

Householder said doing a reverse image search can be helpful in discovering whether the picture of the puppy is a stock photo or an original photo.

It’s the season of giving, and many want to give back to their favorite charities. Scammers know how to take advantage. Householder said charities will never send you a text or pop-up ad asking for money. If you’d like to donate to a charity, Householder recommends going directly to that charity’s website.

“Go to that local Red Cross, go to that local United Way website. Don’t respond to any ads soliciting donations, because chances are it’s only going into the scammer’s pocket and not to the organization that truly needs.”

Watch out for scams targeting children and young adults. The age group that gets scammed the most is 18 to 24-year-olds, according to the BBB of Middle Tennessee.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“Gone are the days where we were more worried about our grandparents than our adult children,” Householder said. “They’re the ones that are used to instant gratification. They’ve lived in a world where they buy something today and they get it tomorrow, they order it today and lunch is delivered in an hour, so they’re more likely to not see the details of those unsolicited texts; those unsolicited pop-up ads.”

Ultimately, Householder told News 2 time is the best tool people can use to avoid getting scammed.

“Time is always your greatest protection,” Householder said. “Don’t respond to anything that’s unsolicited quickly, do your homework, check online before you do anything, and for sure don’t give anyone your private information unless you’ve done that homework.”

To learn more about Middle Tennessee’s latest scams, or to file a complaint about a scam, click here.