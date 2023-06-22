NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a new poll from The Athletic, Major League Baseball players made it clear that when the league expands, they want Nashville to be the first city on the list to get a team.

The poll revealed 69% of active players surveyed said Nashville is the best city for MLB expansion. The second closest city was Montreal with 10%.

“I can tell you this as a player, and really clearly understanding what players like when you visit cities, you know, Nashville fits the bill,” said Music City Baseball board member and three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart.

Stewart said many other cities can be nice to visit for a few days, but Nashville is a great spot for younger players looking for a lively city and players with or looking to start a family.

“There are areas here where you can raise your kids and there’s room for them to grow. There’s places for them to play, large yard space, school systems, and then economically it still hasn’t caught up with the rest of the the higher income places,” Stewart said.

Music City Baseball is focused on bringing MLB to Nashville and Stewart said that is possible in the next four or five years.

“We’re not doing it if it happens. We’re doing it for when it happens,” he said.

Stewart added when that day comes, Music City will be ready.

“We believe that Nashville is a major league sport town. It has been successful with hockey; it has been successful with football. It is successful with soccer at this time. The Nashville Sounds have been absolutely outstanding, but this is a major league city when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to dining…why shouldn’t it be a major league city for baseball?” he said.

For now, it seems the vast majority of MLB players agree with him.