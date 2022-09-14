NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — E-bike stations located at Nashville parks are no longer available.

Earlier this month, Nashville BCycle announced they were closing nine of their stations all located at Metro Parks.

“Our bike share is already pretty limited compared to other cities for our size, and it’s a critical piece of mobility for a lot of people to get through our city that don’t want to use a car,” Meredith Montgomery, Executive Director of Walk Bike Nashville said.

Nashville BCycle recently announced their plans to close these locations and work with Nashville’s Department of Transportation to find new locations nearby that they hope to reopen in the next few weeks.

It’s a move Montgomery is not in favor of.

“I don’t agree with the decision to take some of these bikes offline when the amount that we have is already so limited,” she said.

News 2 reached out to the mayor’s office who shared they wanted to move stations located at Metro Parks over to the Nashville Department of Transportation because they are working on a long term program.

They plan to launch a request for proposal process to find a long term vendor who can help make that a reality. The move is something that’s gathered mixed reviews from residents.

“I’ve biked most of my life, but I’m not biking right now and I sure don’t want to get knocked down,” said Pam Beziat. “I can understand why the parks would take that position, although the park is a great place to bike.”

“I don’t think they should go anywhere,” Kelly Zaimah added. “They should stay where they originally have been and the people that are aware and have been using them, they shouldn’t be taking that.”

While there’s a bigger plan in motion for these stations, right now it’s a move Montgomery doesn’t feel is the best option.

“We’re seeing forward movement in some places and the news like this feels like we are taking a step backwards,” she said.

The mayor’s office sent this full statement about the move below:

“Mayor Cooper and the whole of Metro government enthusiastically supports a city-wide bikeshare program – including e-bikes – for residents to use during their commute, within parks and greenways, and around Nashville for recreational and transportation purposes. We have been working toward establishing a comprehensive, long-term program that prioritizes safety and ease of access. The mayor’s office, together with NDOT and Metro Parks, will soon launch an RFP process in the coming months to find a long-term vendor who can partner with us to make this vision a reality. In the meantime, we will extend our current contract with B-Cycle for one year while the RFP process proceeds so e-bikes can continue to be available for residents, including for use on greenways and in parks.”

News 2 also reached out to Nashville BCycle who said they’ve been able to find six replacement locations for their stations.

They are still looking for new locations for their stations that were located at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, Percy Priest Dam Trailhead, and Two Rivers Skate Park.