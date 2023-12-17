NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More and more artists are hitting the road for shows all across the country, and regardless of the genre, most tours roll through Nashville first.

Live concerts are always a fan-favorite, but according to Eric Blankenship with All Access Coach Leasing, there is a lot that fans don’t see when it comes to getting the show on the road.

“I’ve got two buses left for the year and that’s it and I’m sold-out for 2024,” said Blankenship. “This is the hub for entertainer busses, and it definitely is Nashville.”

From Eric Church to Luke Combs, All Access Coach Leasing handles the tours for some of the biggest superstars on the planet.

Here’s the Backstory: Artist have to book these buses ahead of time for future tours. Depending how big the performer is, some could use up to 20 coaches for crew, the band and their family.

But with so many artist all hitting the road, resources are slim.

“In Nashville alone, you can see four different major acts almost everyday,” Blankenship told News 2. “There’s just so many people touring and not enough equipment.”

This isn’t just a problem for All Access — it’s actually a problem all across the industry, forcing competitors to collaborate.

“From building our product, how we’re managing our drivers, and how we’re managing our service operations,” Justin Ward with Encore Buses agreed.

With the increased demand, joining forces has proved to be helpful for both parties as Encore Buses has been named the largest bus leasing company in America.

“If you had a bus that could reliably get down the road in any capacity, it would be leased,” said Ward.

Both agreeing, the most important person on tour is often the person you never see on stage.

“Our drivers are the most important person on tour. I don’t think they get enough credit or recognition for what they’re responsible for,” Ward said.

Encore and All Access are responsible for supplying the buses and hiring the drivers.

“When you think about it, he’s got 12 peoples life in is hands,” said Blankenship. “He’s got to be responsible for them overnight.”

Combined, the companies hire close to 400 people and operate close to 200 buses, with almost every single coach in use.

“It’s in major demand and I don’t see a slowdown coming anytime soon, I really don’t,” Ward said.

The numbers would prove this to be true. In a Q3 report, Live Nation said the company has sold 140 million tickets to shows this year, adding fans plan to go to the same number or even more shows in 2024.

Blankenship and Ward agreed this a bi-product of the pandemic after touring came to a halt in 2020.

“There was just tons of pent up demand and now to make up for lost time,” exclaimed Ward.

No matter if fans see their favorite artist near or afar, chances are the tour started rolling right here in Music City.