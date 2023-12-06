NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is another step closer to getting passenger rail service, which could link Nashville to Atlanta.

It’s been more than four decades since Amtrak’s last train pulled out of the station in Nashville, but a new $500,000 federal grant is working to get wheels turning once again.

The city of Chattanooga applied for funds to look at a railway linking Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta. Funds will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Corridor Identification and Development Program. The money will go toward studying the scope, schedule, and cost of the project.

“It’s literally like we are isolated from the rest of the country. We’re the third largest city in the entire country without passenger rail; we need to have connection. We have a line in Memphis, but we need to have connection to the other states,” said Representative Jason Powell, (D-Nashville). “It’s going to be a huge economic boom and win for not just alleviating our transportation problems, making a small dent in that issue that we’re facing, but also a major economic win for the state of Tennessee.”

Underground Donut tour guide Tracey Hague was in favor of the railway, hoping it would help with traffic congestion and also benefit tourists visiting the area. Hague added that she used to live on the East Coast, where she used the passenger railway to get to New York regularly.

“It takes the time out of the drive, especially, and the stress of being that person behind the wheel, and you can get there a lot quicker and it’s just an easier way to go,” Hague said.

Chris Noland spent seven years as a truck driver and regularly went to Nashville. He now uses the bus to come back to Music City, but would welcome an Amtrak option.

“They’re much more comfortable. They take longer but they’re much more comfortable, and you have the feeding cart, the restaurant… a lot more comfort,” he said. “There’s a lot of positives, the environment…we’ve got congestion.”

Currently, there is no timeline for how long the study might take. However, if the passenger rail does happen, the project would take years to complete.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Office shared the following statement with News 2:

“Nashville is supportive of Chattanooga in this undertaking. Chattanooga was the one awarded the grant so they will take the lead on the study. Mayor O’Connell was able to meet with Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner in October at the American Public Transportation Conference in Orlando where they talked about a partnership with local and state leaders to explore the benefits of intercity passenger rail.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, which has also studied the feasibility of adding passenger railways, offered the following statement:

“We are thrilled the city of Chattanooga was awarded the $500,000 planning grant for passenger rail. TDOT submitted a letter of support back in March as we are committed to taking a holistic and multimodal approach to the mobility needs of our citizens and communities. We have already been in contact with the city of Chattanooga and are planning to meet with officials in the near future to discuss how we can assist with next steps. As with all transportation projects of this magnitude, cost and feasibility are considerable components that still need to be fully evaluated and understood. It will also require participation from several other stakeholders such as bordering states, Amtrak, FRA, and coordination efforts between our railroad partners as passenger rail would likely operate on the same lines that handle freight traffic. Over the next several months we will be engaging these interested parties.”