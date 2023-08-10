NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local singers and recording artists are planning a rally concert in support of those currently involved in the SAG-AFTRA strike.

According to SAG-AFTRA Nashville, a special concert and rally will take place next week in support of TV, theatrical and streaming platformers currently on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“While many Nashville singers are recording artists, they also perform in TV, film and streaming projects. They know their fellow members deserve minimum earnings that keep up with inflation and fair compensation across all platforms,” the Nashville organization said in a release. “They also understand the threat that Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents as they see how easy it is for their voices or likenesses to be used in new projects without their consent.”

The Nashville concert and rally is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the local Nashville SAG-AFTRA office, 1108 17th Ave. S, Nashville, 37212.

Artists scheduled to perform at the rally include Wendy Moten, a runner-up on “The Voice,” award-winning songwriters Middleman and Burr, Casey James, an “American Idol” finalist, and Robert Bailey, a singer/background singer and arranger.

Actors represented in SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on strike for the first time in nearly six decades. The WGA has been on strike since early May after negotiations for a renewed contract broke down over the way writers are paid and the use of AI in creating productions. SAG-AFTRA members also seek AI protections from the studios and streaming platforms and joined the strike in July.