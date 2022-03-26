NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Academy Awards are right around the corner but one Nashvillian has a great reason to be excited because she will be featured in the broadcast.

Amanda Nolan, daughter of News 2’s meteorologist Davis Nolan, is a student at Vanderbilt University and a very popular creator on TikTok. She received an invitation from the Oscars to showcase her videos in the show.

Nolan is an exceptional artist; she sings, plays music and performs comedy on the popular app for more than 500,000 followers, all while finishing college and working in public relations. She was thrilled to hear her work would be featured in the star-studded show.

“I do a lot of music content, but I also do a lot of content about Japanese culture since I’m half Japanese. So I came up with this idea to do “We don’t talk about Bruno” from “Encanto” but translate it to Japanese,” said Nolan. “I posted it on TikTok and it blew up, it’s at 4.6 million views now, and I just thought, ‘Oh I got another viral video, pat myself on the back,’ but then I got a cold email from the Oscars team saying it is going to be their very first TikTok integration – and they wanted to use my “We don’t talk about Bruno” in their integration.

Nolan started doing TikTok videos as a way to express her creativity, but never thought it would take off like it has. “I would make a ccapella arrangements of random songs then I would voice all the parts and say this is what this sounds like a ccapella,” she remembered. “Then I evolved my channel to parodies and jingles and a lot of musical comedy and then I started integrated musical comedy with my background being half Japanese and half American.”

Nolan thought the Oscars email was a scam at first and is still not sure how the piece will look on the broadcast. “I don’t know exactly how its going to be, they just told me its going to be a TikTok integration. They wanted to use a couple of my videos, I don’t know how big or how small I am going to be on the screen. I could be blowing up the whole thing for a few seconds or I could be just in the corner. I don’t know yet but I am excited to find out!”

She graduates from Vanderbilt this May with a degree in Human and Organizational Development. Her family, including dad Davis and her News 2 family, are incredibly proud of all her hard work. Click here to follow her on TikTok.

The Oscars air on News 2 Sunday at 7 p.m.