NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two people accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside were charged early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened at an apartment complex parking lot at Ponder Place. As the victim was leaving her car, police said one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys.

Officers said she had to beg the suspect to get her eight-year-old son that was asleep in the back seat. The suspect reportedly continued pointing his gun at her while she grabbed her child.

The defendant drove off, but officials said they located the car about 2.5 miles away while conducting surveillance. Both Terrance Rainey, 21, and Demitri McCormick, 21, were charged with aggravated assault and carjacking.