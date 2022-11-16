NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After reviewing the publicly available information and conducting an independent study, the Board of Directors of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce reportedly decided the current domed stadium proposal is the best option for taxpayers in Music City.

The stadium proposal, which was announced by Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 17, would void the current lease agreement, as well as relieve a $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion burden on taxpayers, according to chamber officials.

“For 25 years, the Tennessee Titans have played a key role in creating economic and job growth while increasing tourism and investment in middle Tennessee,” said Ralph Schulz, President and CEO, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “The current stadium proposal guarantees this continued investment in our region while placing the least burden on Nashville taxpayers.”

“After reviewing all publicly available information and conducting an independent study of the Mayor’s proposal, the board found the current stadium proposal was the best move for the city and its taxpayers,” said Bob Higgins, the chairman of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Barge Design Solutions. “By shifting a nearly $2B burden from the city’s general fund, Nashville taxpayers will benefit from this increased investment into our regional economy.”

You can check out the full Titans Stadium agreement, along with additional information, by following this link.