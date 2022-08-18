NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A private all-girls school in Nashville is holding off on a major decision made last week.

On August 10, News 2 reported that Harpeth Hall School changed its admission requirements to allow biological males who identify as female to enroll.

That decision was communicated to alumnae via a letter, which said the institution made the decision to create a philosophy that provides greater clarity and transparency around gender identity at their school.

However, an email sent to alums this week showed the school has paused the decision. Harpeth Hall will not be making any changes to the school’s admissions practice.

The message to alumnae read, in part:

“We recognize that this philosophy elicited strong reactions of support and opposition beyond our expectations. We care deeply about your feedback, and we have heard you. Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion. We would like to take this opportunity to clarify that Harpeth Hall did not and does not wish to make any changes to the school’s longstanding admission practices. Harpeth Hall was founded to serve girls and young women, and that is a key differentiator in selecting this school over coed options. We, as the Board of Trustees, reaffirm the school’s mission and vision to be a place where girls and young women can grow into leaders.

Harpeth Hall School’s first day of classes was Thursday.