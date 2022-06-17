Exit 216A from I-40 will be closed for several hours next week. (Courtesy: Fly Nashville)

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As work continues to expand Nashville International Airport (BNA), one of its interstate ramps will be closed temporarily next week to allow for Nashville Electric Service crews to perform utility work.

Airport officials announced the I-40 eastbound ramp into the airport, Exit 216A, will be closed for the utility work on the Discrete ramp to the BNA terminal from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 22.

Traffic from the interstate will be directed to used Exit 216B for terminal access, and barrels will be present to block the entrance to the Discrete ramp to the Terminal.

Additionally, a Metro Nashville Police Department vehicle will be present at the exit ramp.

No other impacts to the airport roadways are expected.