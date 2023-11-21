NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Calling all designers: the Nashville International Airport is taking proposals for the design of a terrazzo floor circular piece to be at the end of the new Concourse D Extension.

According to the proposal information, the art will be “a circular floor space in the middle of a round area that is to be designed” by whichever designer is chosen.

Some of the requirements include

3/8″ epoxy resin

Maximum color restriction between seven and nine

No color fades; colors controlled by areas contained within metal (aluminum/zinc) strips

According to the call for entry, the opportunity is one for “artist-teams to create terrazzo floor designs for the Node located at the end point of the Concourse D Extension.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The artwork will be accessible to all BNA guests passing, boarding or awaiting flights in D Concourse (post-security), allowing BNA passengers, employees and guests the opportunity to enjoy the artwork.

The deadline to submit is Dec. 18. They plan to start installing the project in January 2025.

To view the full call for proposal and apply, click HERE.