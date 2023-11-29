NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville airport is now offering complimentary and reduced-rate parking options for short-term parking in an effort to reduce curbside congestion for air travelers.

Starting Dec. 1, short-term parking will be available for free up to 30 minutes for those dropping off or picking up passengers, and significantly reduced rates for longer wait times in Terminal Garage 1, offering what the airport calls “convenient options to pick up family and friends” at Nashville International Airport.

“We’ve listened to the traffic concerns, and we are making improvements to eliminate the congestion on the roadway,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “As we implemented a long-term parking strategy, we are also launching a new short-term parking initiative, complementing our existing free cell phone lot on Murfreesboro Pike. We ask visitors who arrive early to help us ease traffic congestion by either using the terminal garage with complimentary and reduced rates, or our cell phone lot. As Nashville and BNA continue to experience exponential growth, BNA is committed to providing a world-class airport.”

Traffic concerns have plagued BNA in recent days, with multiple high-travel holidays seeing passengers leaving their vehicles and rideshares to walk to the terminal instead of waiting in traffic lines. Some have theorized part of the issue stems from people not utilizing the cell phone lot, located 3 miles away from the airport.

Arthur Davis, who operates a shuttle service to and from the airport, told News 2 people don’t like the cell phone lot in a “deserted area,” opting instead to wait on the side of the road.

In order to help ease the traffic congestion, BNA will offer the following wait times for free or reduced waits:

0 – 30 minutes: FREE

30 – 45 minutes: $5

45 – 60 minutes: $10

60 – 90 minutes: $20

90 -120 minutes: $25

120+ minutes: $30

The hope is the free and reduced rates cut down on people circling Terminal Drive, which leads to roadway congestion.

Beyond the new short-term parking option, the current phase in the construction and renovation of Nashville International Airport following BNA Vision, called New Horizon, also integrates long-term roadway improvements.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Additionally, BNA is collaborating with TDOT to expedite the realignment of Donelson Pike, which in turn expedites terminal roadway expansion and widens Exit 216A from I-40 to airport property.

The airport recommends all Middle Tennessee residents enroll in BNA Text Alerts at flynashville.com to receive timely traffic updates and alerts directly from the airport.” Avoiding arriving excessively early when picking up loved ones will ensure a smoother traffic flow along Terminal Drive and contribute to a more streamlined and efficient passenger pickup process, the airport said.