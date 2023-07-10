NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than halfway into 2023, preliminary data shows that homicides and other violent crimes reported in Nashville are pacing at numbers similar to last year when there were increases in both.

According to unofficial reports in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s weekly crime initiative book, 56 homicides have been reported in Nashville and Davidson County between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2023.

The number of homicides so far this year is identical to reports during the same period last year. However, it will likely climb by the end of July, following a violent Fourth of July that resulted in at least three deaths.

Overall violent crime in the Metro area has increased since May but is only about 0.9% higher than it was during the Jan. 1 to July 1 period last year. By Dec. 2022, preliminary reports showed overall violent crime in Davidson County was up about 4.7% compared to 2021.

The weekly report prepared by the Metro Nashville Police Department Crime Analysis Section provides data on part one offenses, including homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.

According to the MNPD, “these serious crimes” are the focus of police activity. Arson offenses in Davidson County are not included in public MNPD Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) because those offenses are investigated by the Nashville Fire Department.

Although the data is reviewed by the MNPD for accuracy and completeness, it does not reflect official counts. Below is a breakdown of the crimes that have been reported in Nashville and Davidson County so far this year.

Violent Crime

Violent crime is composed of four offenses: homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery. According to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, violent crimes are those offenses which involve force or threat of force.

While overall violent crime in Nashville and Davidson County has only increased 0.9% compared to last year, preliminary reports show violent offenses have risen more sharply within the past month, with a total of 4,451 violent crimes reported by July 1, 2023.

That’s a more than 27% increase from the 3,481 violent crimes reported by May 27, 2023, according to unofficial reports. The largest increase in violent crime last month was reported in the Madison precinct, where violent offenses jumped 16.4%.

Homicide

Unofficial reports show there have been 56 homicides reported in Nashville and Davidson County as of July 1, 2023. While homicides were up about 8.7% in May with a total of 50, the number is now identical to the 56 homicides reported by July 1, 2022.

Most police precincts saw a decrease in homicides during June. However, the number of homicides reported in the Midtown Hills precinct rose nearly 550% compared to the same period last year, with 13 reported by July 1, 2023 and only two reported by July 1, 2022.

All eight police precincts included in the report have reported at least three homicides this year. Compared to 2022, there were several more homicides reported in January this year.

The majority of victims have been in the 18 to 34 age range. However, one has been 65 years or older and four have been 12 years or younger, according to preliminary reports.

Rape

Overall, unofficial reports show rape has decreased about 1.8% in Nashville and Davidson County compared to the same time last year, with 274 reports made in 2022 and 269 reports made by July 1, 2023.

That’s a drop from May, when rape was up about 7.2%. The majority of rapes have been reported in the MNPD’s South precinct, where preliminary reports show there has been a 23.2% increase, with a total of 69 rapes reported more than halfway into the year.

Aggravated assault

There have been 3,468 incidences of aggravated assault reported in Nashville and Davidson County so far this year — an about 2.8% increase from the 3,372 aggravated assaults reported by the same time last year, according to unofficial reports.

The FBI’s UCR Program defines aggravated assault as an unlawful attack by one person upon another for the purpose of inflicting severe or aggravated bodily injury. The majority of aggravated assaults have also been reported in the MNPD’s South precinct.

Robbery

The total number of robberies reported in Nashville and Davidson County has dropped about 7.3% so far this year, according to preliminary reports. Overall, there have been 658 reports made, which is 52 less than the same period last year.

Nearly every police precinct has seen a decrease in robberies, with the exception of the Midtown Hills precinct where unofficial reports show there has been a 10.7% increase and the South precinct where reports show a 12% increase.

Property crime

Property crime includes the offenses of burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson. According to the UCR Program, the object of theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims.

So far this year, unofficial reports show property crime in Nashville and Davidson County has increased by about 5.1%. In total, 14,144 incidents have been reported compared to the 13,461 incidents reported by the same time last year.

The majority of property offenses have been reported in the police department’s South precinct, where property crime has risen by about 22.8% since the same time last year. The Central precinct has seen the largest decrease in property crime at about 11.9%.

Burglary

Burglary remains the offense with the largest decline in Nashville and Davidson County, with every single police precinct reporting a decrease compared to the same time last year. Overall, preliminary reports show incidences of burglary have dropped nearly 31.1%.

Burglary involves the unlawful entry of a home or business. In the Metro area, the largest decline has been in commercial burglary. According to unofficial reports, 768 commercial burglaries were reported by July 1, 2022 compared to just 485 so far this year.

Residential burglary has also dropped 27.1%. The Midtown Hills precinct has seen the sharpest decline in burglaries, with 335 incidents reported by this time last year and only 147 reports made by July 1, 2023. That represents a 56.1% decrease.

Larceny

While burglary in Nashville and Davidson County has sharply declined, preliminary reports reflect an about 7.9% increase in larceny. Examples of larceny are thefts of bicycles, motor vehicle parts and accessories, shoplifting or pocket-picking.

The police department’s South precinct has seen the most considerable rise in larceny, with an about 26.1% increase and a total of 1,959 incidents reported so far this year. However, incidences of larceny have decreased 9.9% in the Central precinct.

Auto theft

Auto theft has been one of the fastest-rising crimes in Nashville and Davidson County, according to unofficial reports. In total, 2,075 auto thefts have been reported so far this year, representing an about 29.4% increase from the 1,604 auto thefts reported by the same time last year.

The South precinct has been hit the hardest, with an about 52.4% increase in auto thefts and 547 incidents reported. Auto thefts have decreased 10% in the police department’s Central precinct where only 81 reports have been made.