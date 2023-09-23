NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville first responders worked together to extinguish a fire that damaged a home along Nashboro Boulevard.

The Nashville Fire Department said the outside fire had spread to a chimney, attic, and condo unit in the 2200 block of Nashboro Boulevard, but crews prevented it from reaching adjacent units.

According to officials, the American Red Cross of Tennessee was called in to assist the three displaced residents. However, there are no reports of injuries resulting from the fire.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, the department posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — that fire investigators were still at the scene of the incident.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the blaze.