NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure wants the public’s help naming its newest bikeways sweeper. The department took to social media to solicit names for the machine, which will be responsible for cleaning the city’s bicycle lanes.

Nashville residents can submit their best name suggestion through a WuFoo survey form. All entries must be “G-rated,” officials said, and residents are only allowed one entry each.

Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure is holding a naming contest for its newest bikeways sweeper. (Source: NDOT)

“Make your first one your best one,” officials said of the submissions.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Submissions will be accepted until Wednesday, June 1. After that, the top four submitted names will be voted on by the public. The winning name will be announced by July 1, NDOT said.