NAACP responds to alleged racial slur by basketball official

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four different organizations are calling for the termination of a basketball official after he was accused of using racial slur in a girls basketball game in November.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said Tuesday it investigated the alleged incident in the game between STEM Prep and Smyrna on November 17 but could find no corroborative evidence that the slur was actually used.

In a letter sent to Stem Academy, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said while they believe the young lady believes she heard something inappropriate, the three game officials all deny it and the players they questioned did not hear it.

The Nashville Branch of the NAACP, Nashville PROPEL, the Urban League of Middle Tennessee and the Interdenominational Ministries Fellowship came together with a letter in response accusing Childress and the TSSAA of ignoring players, coaches and parents close to the action.

Those organizations are echoing the “demands of STEM Prep High School, and insist that you work promptly to rectify the harm the actions of your organization and your organization’s representatives have caused by terminating this official.”

Childress stated Tuesday they cannot smear anyone without corroborative evidence, especially with the accused official adamantly denying the accusation.