NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Medical Examiner has confirmed Mya Fuller died from gunshot wounds.

The autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office said it appears Fuller was shot “at least twice, with injury to the ribs and the leg.” One bullet was also recovered from her body.

No drugs or alcohol were found in Fuller’s system at the time of her death, according to the report.

The family of 22-year-old Fuller reported her missing after she was last seen by family members on July 29, 2022 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30, 2022. She was last seen at the nightclub Island Vibes on Antioch Pike that night. Her 2020 gray Toyota Camry was later located in the club’s parking lot and her body was found in a wooded area in Wilson County.

On Thursday, July 13, two women and one man from Nashville were arrested in connection with Fuller’s death.