NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are big vehicles, and they are causing big problems for some in Metro Nashville.

On Wednesday, the organization Safe Fun Nashville held a meeting ahead of a meeting Thursday that would add regulations to transportainment vehicles.

“The problematic and unsafe conditions in the downtown area continue to grow,” said Leesa LeClaire, President of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association. “In fact, more and more often we hear from visitors and locals that they no longer enjoy coming downtown because of the chaos created by the lack of enforceable regulations.”

Safe Fun Nashville made a public plea to the Transportation Licensing Commission to pump the brakes on some of the party and entertainment vehicles.

“Transportation Licensing Commission, please approve some enforceable regulations to bring this disruption of entertainment vehicles that disrupt the lives of businesses, schools, and worships houses. That’s all brought about by these out of control vehicles,” said Jim Schmitz, Co-Organizer of Safe Fun Nashville.

The organization is asking for four new rules to be added:

A limit to the number of entertainment vehicles that can operate

Party vehicles will be subject to the same regulations as brick-and-mortar operations selling alcohol (including providing a restroom for customers on board)

No operations running during morning and afternoon rush hour

All vehicles must be fully enclosed

Last October, Metro Council voted to put more regulations on transportainment vehicles and in December an ordinance passed, banning open containers of alcohol on un-enclosed party vehicles.

However, business owners who operate these transportainment vehicles see a different side. Many of them told News 2 they believe these party vehicles are sometimes safer than a normal night downtown.

“You don’t see people getting off these things stumbling and falling, you don’t see that, but when you go down Broadway or anything else, yes, you see people having to be carried down to wherever they’re going to,” said Parris McKinny, Owner of Extreme Experience.

McKinny has been operating his business since 2019, surviving through the pandemic, the Christmas Day bombing, and even regulations set back in 2021. Now, he’s worried more regulations could affect businesses.

“The biggest worry is they just say, ‘No, we’re going to shut you down.’ That’s when my heart will drop,” explained McKinney.

One of the biggest complaints received has to do with noise. Certain residential areas along with school zones have publicly complained about the noise of some party vehicles traveling through. So to combat it, businesses like UpStage Party Bus, has changed the way they set up speakers, making it so that those on board clearly hear the songs while outside the songs sound muffled.

On Thursday, the Transportation Licensing Commission will meet to discuss regulating and enforcing rules on party bus operators.