NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the countdown to Christmas is just days away, many are looking forward to a holiday centered around family, a word that had more meaning than ever before.

“It’s always a good time when we get together, so just him being around and telling his jokes and singing and making everybody laugh, that’s what we’re going to miss the most,” said Patricia Stewart.

It’s been two months since her youngest brother was murdered. No one has been arrested, and this year will be the first Christmas without the “life of the party.”

“He makes everybody laugh. I don’t care what you’re going through, how bad it seems, he always says the right thing. He always knows what just to do,” said Stewart. “That’s going to be hard.”

Her brother, Sidney Stewart, was shot and killed at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. According to police, Stewart was in the passenger seat of a friend’s car when another vehicle pulled up. The gunman got out of the car and opened fire.

“We were on our way to the actual crime scene, and then I got another call saying, ‘No, don’t go there, go to Vanderbilt,'” Stewart remembered. “I kept asking, ‘Is he there, is he there, just let me know if he’s there. I need to know if he is alive or not.'”

Since then, his family has been demanding answers and has been left with even more questions.

“My brother deserves justice, definitely, not just him but a lot of the other crime that has happened that is unsolved,” said Stewart.

Statistically, police are solving more crimes than in past years, but there are also more homicides. Nashville is on track to end the year with more homicides than 2021.

“Just please come forward. If you know anything, even if you think that it’s nothing it could very well turn out to be something,” said Stewart.

The Stewart family isn’t the only one hoping for justice; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into more than 20 cold cases that include: