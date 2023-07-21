NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A timeless artist, Tony Bennett passed away Friday at the age of 96. His singing career spanned decades.

In his golden years, his duet recordings introduced his classic style to a younger generation, and one of those records was tracked right here in Music City. It was on Music Row in historic RCA Studio A where Leslie Richter worked with Tony Bennett for the first time.

“It was a pretty memorable experience,” said Richter, who was the recording engineer in the studio.

“I get to experience songs from the moment they are born,” said Richter. “It’s our job to capture what happens.”

And what she captured was a priceless memory. Tony Bennett recording his duets album alongside other music powerhouses like Willie Nelson, and Faith Hill. “When those voices come out and start to happen together. No matter what you’re doing you, you sort of get chills, if you’re a human being.”

His duets album with the likes of Lady Gaga launched Bennett to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart at the age of 88. Leslie remembered what it was like seeing him around his fellow performers.

“Tony was very concerned that his shoes were shined and his jacket was, ya know, that he was very put together before Faith arrived. He was excited for Willie to play Willie’s guitar. There were moments that were really pretty special.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Bennett’s first big Grammy-winning hit might have been I Left My Heart in San Francisco, but his authentic music touched fans around the world, including in a Nashville recording studio more than a decade ago.

“I think he had a desire to stay young. And he had a love for music that went beyond the fact that music was his job,” said Richter. “Tony Bennett, rest in peace. He lived and loved.”

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. He died two weeks shy of his 97th birthday.