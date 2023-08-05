NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As stormy weather rolled through Nashville Saturday, officials announced race cancellation and a shelter in place order amid the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announced just before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 that the Toyota GR Cup Race had been canceled, but did not offer a reason.

Then, at 8:37 p.m., Nissan Stadium reported lightning was approaching the venue.

As a result, all guests were instructed to seek shelter inside the facility under covered areas of concourses, ramps, other interior spaces, or shelter areas as directed by stadium officials.

Race organizers also urged attendees to take shelter indoors.

However, shortly after 9 p.m., Nissan Stadium lifted the shelter in place for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Fans are still asked to stay safe and monitor social media for potential weather updates.