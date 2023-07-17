NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Artists in Nashville are showing support for writers and actors who are on strike in Hollywood. It’s the first dual strike from the two unions in more than 60 years.

Despite the distance, experts say there are common issues between and Nashville and Hollywood artists.

“The issues affecting the Hollywood strike are the same issues affecting the Nashville music industry, which is the financial impact of streaming and AI,” said MTSU School of Entertainment Dean Beverly Keel.

Keel explained that songwriters in Nashville have struggled with the advent of music streaming.

“You’ll see very prominent songwriters say, ‘I had a song that got 5 million air plays and here’s the check I got for $20.’ So, you can compare that to a number one record on the radio, which can generate half a million dollars,” said Keel. “We’ve really got to find a way to compensate songwriters for streaming so they can continue to make a living writing songs because Nashville is a songwriters town. It’s a place where songwriters are respected. Unfortunately, you can’t pay the rent with respect.”

The unions also want to put up guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence mimicking their work on film and television.

“It could be beneficial, like if you maybe need to create 10,000 people in a stadium for a movie,” said Keel. “But, also keep in mind that it’s real people and real talent that the artificial intelligence is based upon. You’ll see several people are suing because their voices or talent or comedy is being used as a baseline for AI. You know, if you want to recreate a Keith Urban sound, you have to plug in the original Keith Urban, right?”

The Central Labor Council for Nashville and Middle Tennessee said rally will be held Monday, July 17. The union said SAG- AFTRA needs support for their strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers.

The rally is scheduled to happen at 4 p.m. outside SAG-AFTRA’S offices on Music Row in downtown Nashville.