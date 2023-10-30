NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on Murfreesboro Road in South Nashville Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Road near Thompson Lane around 5:45 a.m.

A passerby called police after he saw a woman lying in the median He told News 2 he tried to help her before officers arrived.

Metro police reported the victim has died from their injuries.

Murfreesboro Pike was closed to traffic in both directions. The inbound lanes have since reopened.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.